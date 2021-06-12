American Song Contest searching for contestants from all 50 states

WISCONSIN — Calling all singers and song writers!

American Song Contest, a new adaptation of Eurovision Song Contest, is searching for artists from each state that can captivate the audience with their own original music.

Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest music competition in the world, and has a 65-year history of capturing 200 million viewers each year. The American Song Contest will feature live performances from contestants representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the nation's capital. Each of the original songs will air in a live televised event series, and compete for America's vote for the Best Original Song.

American Song Contest, brought to you by NBC, Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio, veteran producers of Eurovision Song Contest, and the executive producer of the Voice, will showcase a diverse variety of artists in all genres.

Applicants from all U.S. states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington D.C. are accepted. You must be at least 16 years-old to apply.

You can fill out your application here.

Casting will wrap up by the end of August, and applicants from each state will be chosen.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip