American Lung Association of Wisconsin to offer free help to quit smoking

The American Lung Association in Wisconsin is offering free help for some residents to quit smoking.

This comes before the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's smoke-free housing rule, which will require all public housing to be smoke-free by July 31.

With support from the Anthem Foundation, the Lung Association will work with Public Housing Agencies, the Milwaukee Health Department and other local partners to provide residents free access to proven-effective tobacco cessation services, according to a news release.

Keri Schneider of the American Lung Association in Wisconsin says support and counseling is a major key for smokers trying to quit.

"While we applaud the new smoke-free policy to protect the thousands of Wisconsin's public housing residents from secondhand smoke, we also understand that quitting smoking can be difficult for those residents that smoke," Schneider said.

Dr. Anthony Otters, medical director of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Wisconsin, says they are proud to team with the American Lung Association to offer guidance and support.

"Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. More than 70 percent of smokers want to quit but just don't know how to start that process," he said.

The Lung Association's quit smoking program is offered in person, online and by phone and includes how to build a plan to quit, lifestyle changes and how to manage stress.

To learn more about how to quit smoking, call the Lung Association's toll-free Lung Helpline 1-800-LUNGUSA, or learn more about Freedom From Smoking® at Lung.org/ffs.