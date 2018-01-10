American Lung Association of Wisconsin to offer free help to quit smoking

With support from the Anthem Foundation, the Lung Association will work with Public Housing Agencies, the Milwaukee Health Department and other local partners to provide residents free access to proven-effective tobacco cessation services, according to a news release.
Keri Schneider of the American Lung Association in Wisconsin says support and counseling is a major key for smokers trying to quit.
"While we applaud the new smoke-free policy to protect the thousands of Wisconsin's public housing residents from secondhand smoke, we also understand that quitting smoking can be difficult for those residents that smoke," Schneider said.