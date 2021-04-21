Watch
American Family Field's 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' reopens next month

Teddy Warner SVP of brand experience with the Milwaukee Brewers shares info on upcoming events at Miller Park, including the opening date of 'Restaurant To Be Named Later.'
Restaurant To Be Named Later
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 20, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans will soon be able to purchase food and drink at the 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' at American Family Field.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, game days and not, beginning on Monday, May 3.

The restaurant first opened its doors in early 2020, just as the coronavirus was spreading across the country. It then shuttered its doors as AmFam Field closed down due to COVID-19.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens daily at 11 a.m. and serves lunch and dinner with adjusted hours on game days. Reservations are highly recommended, according to the Brewers in a statement.

Head to the Restaurant To Be Named Later's website for more information.

