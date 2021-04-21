American Family Field's 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' reopens next month

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans will soon be able to purchase food and drink at the 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' at American Family Field.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, game days and not, beginning on Monday, May 3.

The restaurant first opened its doors in early 2020, just as the coronavirus was spreading across the country. It then shuttered its doors as AmFam Field closed down due to COVID-19.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens daily at 11 a.m. and serves lunch and dinner with adjusted hours on game days. Reservations are highly recommended, according to the Brewers in a statement.

Head to the Restaurant To Be Named Later's website for more information.

