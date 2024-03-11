American Family Field hoping to earn title of best food in baseball

In Today's Talker — American Family Field is hoping to earn the title of best food in baseball.

USA Today is asking fans to vote on which MLB stadium has the best food in 2024. The Brewers' ball park is one of 20 stadiums competing.

Voting ends Monday at 10:00 a.m. The top ten winners will be revealed March 20th.

You can cast your vote by following this link.

