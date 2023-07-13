American Airlines to offer daily flights from Milwaukee to Miami this winter

MILWAUKEE — Daily nonstop flights from the Milwaukee airport to Miami will be offered through American Airlines beginning this winter.

American Airlines will expand service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Miami International Airport from Dec. 21 through April 4, 2024. The daily nonstops will be operated with full-size dual-class Airbus A319 aircraft, with in-seat power ports and free in-flight entertainment.

Flights will depart from Milwaukee at 7:05 a.m. and arrive in Miami at 11:20 a.m. Flights will depart Miami at 9 p.m. and return at 11:32 p.m.

Saturday-only nonstop service to Miami will begin on Nov. 4. It will increase to daily service on Dec. 21.

You can begin booking Miami flights on Sunday, July 16 at AA.com or on the American Airlines mobile app.

The airline also offers year-round daily nonstops from Milwaukee to Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Chicago. American Airlines will also launch twice-daily nonstops from Milwaukee to Washington, DC beginning Oct. 5.

