American Airlines' nonstop service between Miami and Milwaukee resumes this summer

American Airlines is bringing back nonstop service between Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport and Miami.

The airline said in a statement Monday that the Saturday nonstop service will resume to Miami International Airport on June 5, 2021, in time for the summer traveling season.

The flights will be offered every Saturday from June 5 – August 14, 2021 and November 13, 2021 – March 22, 2022.

The times for the flights are as follows:

Milwaukee to Miami 7:00 a.m. - 11:14 a.m.

Miami to Milwaukee 7:45 p.m. - 10:16 p.m.

“This is a perfect case of ‘use it or lose it’. Thanks to more Wisconsin travelers choosing MKE and booking the flight over the winter, American is responding to demand from Milwaukee by bringing this service back to MKE," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik in a statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip