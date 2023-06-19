American Airlines non-stop flights from Milwaukee to Washington, DC starting Oct. 5, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Starting Oct. 5, 2023, American Airlines will begin running flights between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The flights are scheduled for twice a day, according to a news release from Mitchell Airport on Monday June 19.

A CRJ-700 aircraft is serving the route.

The airline has daily nonstops from Milwaukee to Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Starting Nov. 4, American Airlines will fly nonstop from Milwaukee to Miami every Saturday.



Departure Time

Arrival Time

MKE to DCA

6:13 AM

9:15 AM

MKE to DCA

1:39 PM

4:29 PM

DCA to MKE

11:34 AM

12:58 PM

DCA to MKE

7:50 PM

9:21 PM



Read the announcement below:

AMERICAN AIRLINES ANNOUNCES MKE TO WASHINGTON, D.C. NONSTOP



Twice-daily nonstop service begins October 5 with business-friendly schedule







MILWAUKEE (June 19, 2023) – American Airlines [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] will launch new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Reagan National Airport this fall. Beginning October 5, 2023, American will fly nonstop between MKE and the nation’s capital twice daily.







“This new service to Washington, D.C. is being added just in time, giving travelers more reasons to choose MKE in connection with the Republican National Convention, which will be hosted in Milwaukee next year,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “We are expecting to see a considerable uptick in travelers between Milwaukee and Washington not only during the convention itself, but also in the months leading up to the convention.”







“These new flights to DCA will offer a schedule that favors Milwaukee-based business travelers, allowing them to fly to DC, conduct a full day of work, and then fly back to MKE on the same day, avoiding the cost of a hotel stay,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “American’s decision to offer two daily flights will be a big hit with travelers, and DCA also provides another easy connection point to access other east coast markets.”







The new service will also be convenient for families and school trips visiting museums and monuments in the nation’s capital, along with the annual spring cherry blossom season.







“American is excited to offer more service to Reagan National Airport (DCA) with the addition of Milwaukee,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “This new market joins our robust DCA network of more than 85 destinations. We’re proud to serve this new in-perimeter market without adding more congestion to the most heavily-utilized runway in the nation.”







The flights will be operated with dual-class CRJ-700 aircraft, featuring in-seat power ports and free entertainment streamed to your personal device.







In addition to the new route to Washington, DC., American already flies daily nonstops from MKE to Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Chicago.







Beginning November 4, American will also fly nonstop from MKE to Miami every Saturday.







All flights are available for booking now at AA.com [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] or the American Airlines mobile app.







Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to 30+ destinations coast-to-coast, and more than 200 international destinations are available with one easy connection. MKE is served by Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, and United. The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at flymke.com [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].







MKE, the winner of 2021 and 2022 ASQ Best Airport – North America awards for outstanding customer experience, is owned by Milwaukee County and operated by the Department of Transportation, Airport Division, under the policy direction of the Milwaukee County Executive and the County Board of Supervisors. The Airport is entirely funded by user fees; no property tax dollars are used for the Airport’s capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation.







# # #







