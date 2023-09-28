Watch Now
Ambulance crash near 94th and Silver Spring, suspect pulls gun on driver, Milwaukee police say

A person pulled a gun on a private ambulance driver after the ambulance struck several vehicles early Thursday morning, police said.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:31:59-04

MILWAUKEE — A person pulled a gun on a private ambulance driver after the ambulance struck several vehicles early Thursday morning, police said.

According to an email from MPD, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near 94th and Silver Spring.

Police said after the ambulance struck the vehicles (for unknown reasons), a person in one of the cars drew a firearm and threatened the driver of the ambulance. They then ran away. Officers are seeking the suspect.

Police said there were injuries but that they were non-life-threatening and treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

