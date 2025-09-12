Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Ruby Lehman missing from Wisconsin

ALMOND — The Portage County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Ruby Lehman, who is believed to be with her uncle Jordan Coyle.

Ruby was last seen at her grandmother's home in Almond, Wisconsin. She was wearing a lavender dress with smiley faces and white shoes with Lilo and Stitch on them.

According to authorities, Coyle is 34 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are looking for a white 2001 Ford F-250 truck. The truck has a toolbox in the back and paint is peeling off the tailgate. The truck has a Wisconsin license plate number WC2249.

If you have any information on where Ruby and Coyle might be, you're asked to call the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error