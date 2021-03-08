Missing 3-year-old girl found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 3-year-old Milwaukee girl has been canceled after she was found safe.

An AMBER Alert for Adreanna Juarez-Cobbins was sent out just before 5 a.m. Monday. Police said the 3-year-old was last seen near 15th and Mineral on March 7.

She was found safe in Brown Deer.

The suspect accused of taking her, Drevon Cobbins, 20, is in custody. No details were released on how the suspect was connected to the child, but he was scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County Court tomorrow for a traffic and drug violation.

A 2019 report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the Amber Alert system showed that 145 AMBER Alerts were activated involving 180 kids. Wisconsin had three alerts. Most of the 145 were family abductions and in a majority of cases, children were found within the first few hours of when the alert was activated.

Milwaukee police says criminal charges will be referred to the DA's office for Cobbins.

