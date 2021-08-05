Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old Wisconsin Rapids baby

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — An Amber Alert has been activated for 2-month-old Dorian Giesen. Officials says the child was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday on George Road/Bronson Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

Dorian is 1'11", weighs 9 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department say they were investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case and were attempting to check on the wellbeing of Giesen. Officers tried to contact his mother, Haley Pelot. A vehicle pursuit began, but was terminated when Pelot threatened to physically harm her son.

The baby has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication multiple times each day, and it's believed that the mother doesn't have the medication with her. The baby requires immediate medical attention.

Pelot is 28 years-old, is 5'1", weighs 120 lbs., has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a flower tattoo on the left side of her ribs, "Hales" on her neck, a tribal rose on her leg and two hearts on her back.

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department Haley Pelot

She's driving a 2002 silver Toyota Camry with a black front bumper. The Wisconsin plate number is AHY5345.

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department at (715) 421-8701.

