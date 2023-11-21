Amber alert for missing 7 and 9-year-old brothers from Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing 7 and 9-year-old brothers from Portage County.

The Plover Police Department, which is in Portage County, is looking for Alexander Muajkoob Xiong, 7, and his brother Stefan Yenghoua Xiong, 9.

Officials believe that they are with his father in a 2010 Gold Toyota Sienna with the Wisconsin license plate 740-XTN. Police said that the destination is unknown, but they were last seen in Clinton, Iowa around 4:15 p.m. on 11/20.

If you have any information, please contact the Plover Police Department at (715) 346-1400.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip