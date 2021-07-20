AMBER Alert activated for four children from Racine

RACINE, Wis. -- Police in Racine have activated an AMBER Alert for four children who were last seen with their mother on Monday.

Ariania Boutwell left the City of Racine with her four children at about 4 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Boutwell is not responding to any contact by friends or family. The Racine Police Department says it is concerned for the safety of Boutwell and her children.

The four children are Zy'Mere J.L. White, 7, Zariee L. White, 4, Zamari L. White, 2, and Zakyi J. White, age 6 months.

Contact Racine Police at 262-886-2300 if you see them.

