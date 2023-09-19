Amazon filling 4.1K positions in Wisconsin; wages as high as $28/hour

Amazon says it is trying to fill 4,105 positions across its facilities in Wisconsin, as the company prepares for the busy holiday shopping season.

According to a statement on Tuesday from Amazon, roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn on average over $21 per hour and up to $28 depending on location, according to Amazon.

Sign-on bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 are available in select locations, the company said.

You can apply at hiring.amazon.com.

Full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available across Amazon’s operations—sign-on bonuses up to $1k-$3k in select locations, and seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positionsAmazon is making its largest-ever compensation investment this year toward additional pay, bringing average pay to over $21 per hour in roles across customer fulfillment and transportation2023’s $1.3 billion investment in employee pay marks $10 billion in hourly employee compensation over the last 5 years







WISCONSIN — (BUSINESS WIRE)—Sept. 19, 2023—Amazon today announced that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 4,105 of those will be in Wisconsin. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $21 per hour for those roles, and up to $28 depending on location. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply [hiring.amazon.com].



“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire for the season, continuing the trend of being the largest job creator in the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of paid benefit programs like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice [amazoncareerchoice.com] and heath care benefits on day one.”



Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company. The flexibility of the jobs available come with a wide range of hours—full- and part-time—and excellent pay and benefits. Sign-on bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 are available in select locations, with employees earning between $17 and $28 per hour depending on position and location in the U.S.



In 2023, Amazon has added many new benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that has helped save fulfillment and transportation employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment. Over the five years decade, Amazon has created over 800,000 jobs, and will hire an additional 250,000 people this holiday season across full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.







This week, Amazon also shared its latest investment and economic impact data for Wisconsin from its 2023 Economic Impact Report provided by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $9,500,000,000 billion in Wisconsin, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 12,000 direct jobs here. These investments support an additional 17,500 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $8,500,000,000



billion to the Wisconsin GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments. For more information, you can visit Amazon’s U.S. investment map at aboutamazon.com/investing-in-the-u-s [aboutamazon.com].







“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”







Amazon will be hosting hiring events Friday, September 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in select markets in select markets. For more information and sign up details please visit amazon.com/hiringevent [amazon.com]. Appointments are not required; however, RSVPs are encouraged. Participants will receive support as they apply in person and will be walked through the hiring process end-to-end, which could result in a job offer on the spot. For anyone interested in learning more about what it’s like to work at Amazon or how Amazon works behind-the-scenes, you can book a free public tour today at amazontours.com .





Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time or to come back as a rehire will also receive improved on-the-job safety training, including sessions focused on safety basics, emergency response preparedness and a corresponding site tour, and both general and job specific safety training.



This year, Amazon has focused on creating real-life, job-applicable safety training, along with developing an enhanced Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of these machines include order pickers and forklifts.







Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year, resulting in hundreds or thousands of new job opportunities per site, depending on the size and location.



Amazon provides career advancement opportunities, anytime access to earned pay access, health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (6 weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.



