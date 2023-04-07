Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated to host 89th Central Regional Conference in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is the first and oldest African American Greek-letter organization established by college-educated women.

Its 89th Regional Conference is taking place at the Wisconsin Center.

Since 1908 college educated, professional women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated have collectively influenced the plight of not only African Americans but people of all backgrounds.

The founding members broke barriers by fighting for equality in the areas of education, health care, and human rights to name a few. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha have always been celebrated within the African American community but in recent years their profiles are becoming more mainstream.

Our own Steph Brown sat down with the organization's Regional Director in Friday's edition of Steph Connects.

"I don't think we have to redefine ourselves, I really think we have to tell our story," says Kiahna W. Davis, Central Regional Director.

Sorority leaders are actively guiding more than a quarter of a million women around the world in 115 years of service to all mankind.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

