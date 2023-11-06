Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alligator taken into custody after South Milwaukee police respond to Grant Park

gator south milwaukee.png
South Milwaukee Police Department
gator south milwaukee.png
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 16:37:17-05

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — First, it was flamingos flocking to Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County, but now it is an alligator on the Lake Michigan beach in Grant Park!

The South Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to a report of an alligator on the beach on Monday.

gator south milwaukee 2.png

A police officer was able to find the gator and safely take the reptile into custody. The gator is now at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC).

It is unclear where the gator came from. Although the Great Lakes are home to many aquatic animals, alligators are rarely found in freshwater. Alligators are known for inhabiting warmer waters and Lake Michigan is just simply too cold. According to LakeMonster.com, Lake Michigan's surface water temperature was between 45-49°F on Monday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device