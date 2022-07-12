Watch Now
Alligator found in Long Lake now at Michigan sanctuary

The Alligator that was found in Long Lake has arrived safely at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 07:14:51-04

A small alligator that was found in Long Lake earlier this month in Fond du Lac County now has a new home.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said Tuesday that the gator has arrived safely at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan.

The organization said in a previous report the American alligator was netted by the Osceola Boat Patrol earlier in July and then handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Conservation Wardens then contacted J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, which was able to accept the alligator.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue has started a fundraiser to help pay for shipping costs. Donations can be made here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/387178426628829/

