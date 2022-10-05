All Waukesha Police Department officers now equipped with body cameras

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department launched its "Body Worn Camera program" this week, equipping all officers with the newest Axon Body Worn 3 Cameras.

The police department said Wednesday the cameras will be worn and activated during calls and enforcement actions in the public.

“The body-worn camera program is a great step forward for our department,” said Police Chief Thompson. “These products are an investment in transparency. All of the products help showcase the level of service that is provided to our community on a daily basis. These products will maintain the integrity of digital evidence for the courtroom and help train our officers to provide even better service in the future.”

The Axon body-worn cameras are part of a suite of Axon products the department is implementing, including the use of Evidence.com. It is a cloud-based digital evidence platform that makes the sharing of digital evidence more streamlined. It also increases digital evidence accountability. The department says the majority of evidence police now collect is digital.

In the first quarter of 2023, the department will also launch the Axon Fleet 3-in Car system, which is an upgrade to the current in-car camera systems. The new system will digitally record the squad view of traffic stops and pursuits, and offer Automated License Plate Recognition. According to the department, this will add 26 cars with the technology to help tackle crimes like stolen vehicles.

