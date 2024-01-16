One southbound lane of I-43 closed near Good Hope Road

The right southbound lane of I-43 near Good Hope Road in Milwaukee County are closed. The left lane had reopened.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near I-43 and Good Hope around 10:20 Tuesday morning. They're expecting the closure to last at least two hours.

Traffic is backed up for more than three miles behind the crash. TMJ4 is keeping an eye on the situation. This story will be updated.

You can monitor current traffic conditions here.

