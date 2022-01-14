Watch
All Racine Alternative Learning Programs move remote due to staff shortage

Posted at 9:19 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 22:20:17-05

RACINE, Wisc. — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) announced all Racine Alternative Learning Programs will move to remote on Friday due to a staff shortage.

Students should log on to Google Classroom at the normal school start time and teachers will provide remote instruction.

RUSD anticipates Racine Alternative Learning Programs to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

RUSD said lunch will be available for pick-up at the Administrative Service Campus at 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day that schools are remote.

