All moms to receive free admission to Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day

MILWAUKEE — All mothers will receive free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8.

There are a lot of animals mom at the Milwaukee zoo you can share the day with!

Pre-hensile-tailed mom, Quinn, gave birth to a baby, whose sex is not yet known, on March 27. This is the second baby for Quinn, and dad, Seamus.

There is also African lioness mom Patty Sharptooth, and her two offspring Eloise and Amira, Japanese macaques Negai and Rikka, and southern three-banded armadillo Mona. Mona and her offspring, Mira, share an exhibit with the pre-hensile-tailed porcupines in the Small Mammals building.

The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. All mothers will receive free admission, however regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip