All lanes of traffic on I-43 are closed near Ulao Parkway in Ozaukee County due to a crash.

That's near Grafton.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is estimating the closure will last around two hours. The crash is being handled by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department.

This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip