All-In Milwaukee encourages local students to pursue college and beyond

MILWAUKEE — A local organization hopes to empower some of Milwaukee’s best and brightest students, helping them through college and beyond.

“Our goal is to make sure they get through college. They build their careers here in Milwaukee and that they transform our city,” said Allison Wagner, Executive Director, All-In Milwaukee.

All-In Milwaukee is a program dedicated to giving limited income, diverse students across Milwaukee the opportunity to explore the possibilities in various fields as they pursue their college degrees.

University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Isaac Wells-Cage says the program changed his life.

“I don't think I would be where I'm at today without All-In Milwaukee. I’d be working, possibly in college. I don't think I would have the support that I would have needed to finish off with an engineering degree,” said Wells-Cage.

Organizers say they work from the ground up, visiting local schools and sharing what is possible, with the hope that they will bring their talents to Milwaukee’s workforce.

“The way to do that is to invest early, get them through college, get them internships, and then summer experiences along the way to make sure they build their skills, their network here in Milwaukee, and that's how we'll retain them after graduating to reverse the brain drain,” said Wagner.

For students who may be trying to figure out their next steps, Isaac says the smallest steps might often be the most impactful.

“In terms of planning out your future, there are opportunities that you might not recognize as life-changing or even as meaningful, but it doesn't necessarily take away from the value of the opportunity,” said Wells-Cage. “Building those connections, especially through like loving organizations like this, really matter and they really played an important role.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip