Northbound lanes on I-43 in Waukesha County near Mukwonago at Rochester Street are starting to reopen after a vehicle fire earlier in the evening, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

DOT estimated duration of the lane closures would last two hours.

Drivers were diverted to an alternate route on Rochester Street to Holtz Parkway. From Holtz to National Avenue, then north to Big Bend Drive back to I-43.