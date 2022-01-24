All 7 Milwaukee mayoral candidates will attend a firkin tapping at Black Husky this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery and Black Husky Brewing will bring all seven Milwaukee mayoral candidates together for a cordial mass beer firkin tapping on Saturday.

All Milwaukee mayoral candidates have accepted the invitation for the Inaugural Milwaukee Mayoral Firkin Tapping.

They will each have their own traditional beer cask outside Black Husky.

Officials say they will simultaneously "pound the firkin faucets" at 4 p.m.

“Being a great brewing center, it will be nice to have a Milwaukee Mayor who can perform ceremonial tappings at openings of festivals and events. But most importantly, our event shows that these candidates are all willing to come out, meet the people, and have some fun.” said Russ Klisch, president of Lakefront Brewery.

All proceeds from the $5 firkin pours will benefit the River Revitalization Foundation's Turtle Park.

“This is great fun but it also speaks to the legacy that breweries built this city, and the source of fresh water brought those breweries here. Hosting here at Black Husky in the heart of Riverwest, which is also the center of craft brewing in Milwaukee, is a great honor.” said Tim Eichinger, co-owner of Black Husky Brewing.

Officials say Black Husky has a special event permit to close Bremen Street west of the brewery. The tapping spectacle will be held outdoors and socially distances.

The event is in conjunction with the Lakefront My Turn TYLER Grand Cru release party that begins at noon at Black Husky.

