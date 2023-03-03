Aliyah Pérez remembered with balloon vigil after being killed during domestic dispute

Reporter Sarah McGrew will have this full report tonight at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

A vigil is underway in Milwaukee to remember Aliyah Pérez. Police say she was killed during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Submitted by family Aliyah Perez

Pérez, 26, was the niece of Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez

Friends and family are gathering to remember her with a vigil and balloon release Friday evening. Those close to her say she was filled with love and light and they hope to honor her memory in peace.

Common Council President José G. Pérez released the following statement on Friday:

"Earlier this week my family experienced an incredible tragedy with the loss of my beautiful niece to domestic violence. The sorrow and pain of losing her has been one of the most difficult things my family and I have ever experienced.



I want to thank my extended family, colleagues, friends, and the community for the outpouring of support my family and I have received during this time. I would also like to thank the



Milwaukee Police Department, particularly the Homicide Division, for their efforts and professionalism throughout this difficult process. Additionally, I would like to thank the Office of Violence Prevention for their work.



Domestic violence can be found anywhere, can exist in any neighborhood, and can affect any family. It is incumbent upon everyone to make themselves aware and to be vigilant of the signs of domestic violence – and then to be proactive in sounding the alarm to protect potential victims."

Pérez also provided the following resources for those who may be in a threatening situation:

The UMOS Latina Resource Center Crisis Line - (414) 389-6510

Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services - 414-220-SAFE (7233)

IMPACT 211 (Dial 2-1-1)

National Domestic Violence Hotline (Hablo Español) - 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Sojourner Family Peace Center - 414-933-2722

Milwaukee Women’s Center - 414-671-6140

