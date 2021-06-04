Watch
Algae blooms close 5 Madison-area beaches

NATI HARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 9- 10 ** Algae blooms are seen floating the the waters of Pawnee Lake, west of Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2005. Scientists say that under the right conditions blue-green algae can bloom or be blown into clumps near shorelines where livestock and pets drink and children play in the sun. Toxins produced by the algae can persist days, even weeks after the scum or clumps naturally break up and vanish.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 07:50:04-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Algae blooms have forced health officials to close five Madison-area beaches.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the first tests of the season revealed blue-green algae blooms at beaches at BB Clarke, Olbrich and Warner parks and the Hudson Park lake access point. Health officials also have closed Fireman's Park in Verona as a precaution although regular monitoring hasn't started there yet.

Public Health Madison and Dane County, the city-county joint health department, is urging swimmers to check conditions before entering the water at any beach since algae levels can change quickly.

The algae blooms can make both pets and humans sick. The blooms result from fertilizer running off into lakes and ponds.

