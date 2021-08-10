Alfonso Morales named as one of two finalists for Fitchburg police chief position

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is one of two finalists for the Fitchburg Police Department Police Chief job.

The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission announced the finalists on Monday.

Vic Siebeneck, a captain with the Salt Lake City, Utah, Police Department, is also a finalist in the police chief search.

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission had demoted Morales amid tensions in 2020, and Morales then resigned from the force.

The Fitchburg PFC said both candidates will participate in one last follow-up interview before one is chosen for the job.

The hiring recommendation is expected to come in September, the commission says.

