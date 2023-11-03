Alexander Ramirez appointed Chief of Police of the Racine Police Department

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine has a new chief of police - and he is the first Latino to lead the police department.

The Racine Police and Fire Commission voted to appoint Interim Police Chief Alexander Ramirez as the new chief of police, according to a statement on Friday.

Racine Police Dept. Alexander Ramirez

According to LinkedIn, Ramirez served as assistant chief for 2.5 years. Before that, he served with the Milwaukee Police Department for almost 30 years, making his way up from police officer to Inspector of Police.

Ramirez.



appointment of Interim Police Chief Alexander Ramirez to the Chief of Police of the Racine



Police Department.



Police Department.



With a majority vote, the Police and Fire Commission voted to appoint Alexander Ramirez as the



new Chief of Police for the Racine Police Department. This appointment is effective



immediately. Chief Ramirez is the first Latino Chief for the Racine Police Department.



An announcement for the swearing-in ceremony will be sent out when the date and time has been



determined.





