Alderman who pushed to ban food trucks from Capitol reverses course

Food trucks in the city of Milwaukee may be dealing with a new set of rules, soon.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland made a big push a few weeks ago to ban food trucks from parts of Capitol. On Thursday morning, Westmoreland asked the Public Safety and Health Committee to pass a new measure that would overturn the ban and make Capitol a "Type 2: Densitiy Limited Zone" for food trucks from 76th to Mayfair.

That means only a specific number of trucks will be allowed to sell there, and they'll need to apply for a permit to do so.

Those same rules are in effect currently in Burnham Park.

The measure has passed the committe and still needs a full Common Council vote to go into effect.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip