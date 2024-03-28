Watch Now
Alderman who pushed to ban food trucks from Capitol reverses course

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland pushed to ban food trucks on parts of Capitol in Milwaukee. Just weeks later, he's changing course.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 13:14:07-04

Food trucks in the city of Milwaukee may be dealing with a new set of rules, soon.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland made a big push a few weeks ago to ban food trucks from parts of Capitol. On Thursday morning, Westmoreland asked the Public Safety and Health Committee to pass a new measure that would overturn the ban and make Capitol a "Type 2: Densitiy Limited Zone" for food trucks from 76th to Mayfair.

That means only a specific number of trucks will be allowed to sell there, and they'll need to apply for a permit to do so.

Those same rules are in effect currently in Burnham Park.

The measure has passed the committe and still needs a full Common Council vote to go into effect.

