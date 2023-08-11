Alderman warns residents after rash of burglaries, robberies on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee alderman is warning residents in his district following a rash of burglaries and robberies on the city's northwest side.

District 4 Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. said in a public safety announcement Friday that burglars are targeting businesses, and enter through the top of the buildings.

Google | city.milwaukee.gov Milwaukee District 4

The Milwaukee Police Department wants business owners and operators to make sure their cameras are working, their safes are locked, and the lighting is good.

Street robberies have also been occurring on the west end of District 4. Chambers says suspects are targeting victims for their phones.

"Anyone waiting at bus stops or walking should be aware of their surroundings and should call dispatch for any suspicious activities. That number is (414)-933-4444," Chambers said. "If you see something -- say something!"

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip