Alderman Rainey urges public to help Milwaukee's sister city in Ukraine: Here's where to donate

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Khalif Rainey is the chair of Milwaukee's Sister Cities Committee and on Friday, he released a statement asking people to help the people of Irpin.

Irpin, Ukraine is one of Milwaukee's sister cities and it has been under attack by Russian forces for weeks now. People have been seen fleeing the city and the country as Russian forces have continued to send in troops and missile strikes.

Now, Rainey is urging people to donate to agencies that support Ukraine, especially those focused on vulnerable Ukrainians including children.

“In times of humanitarian crisis like this, acts of compassion and generosity can make a huge difference," said Rainey. "As we watch from afar, I strongly encourage residents to help organizations in increasing their capacity to respond to the current crisis."

Rainey said Milwaukee has been able to establish a closer relationship with Irpin in recent years and said he feels a duty to assist them in their time of need.

In his statement, Rainey shared a couple of legitimate agencies working to help the people of Ukraine.

The United Ukraine Fund

One of Alderman Rainey's suggestions was the United Ukraine Fund. Donations to this agency will help provide refugees with food, shelter, medicine, transportation, and critical child care supplies such as formula.

Many people fleeing Ukraine have had to leave everything behind so they're in need of even the most basic necessities and the United Ukraine Fund is providing that.

The WHO Foundation

Donations to the WHO Foundation will go towards helping neighboring countries deal with the influx of patients and their hospitals, and help anyone who may need medical assistance after fleeing from Ukraine.

WHO is also working to address the mental health needs of any refugee who has been traumatized by the events in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund launched when Russia declared war on Ukraine, Rainey said in his statement. Donations to the fund will help affected communities in Ukraine, focusing on the most vulnerable populations like children.

They are working to provide food, medical services, and psychological support. The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will also support humanitarian assistance in other areas of Ukraine and surrounding countries taking in refugees.

St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church

Here in Milwaukee, you can make donations to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church. Donations to the church will go towards humanitarian aid and medical supplies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip