Alderman Lamont Westmoreland to introduce resolution following death of woman who slipped, fell at bus stop

911 calls on January 15th led emergency crews to Jolene Waldref, who had slipped and fallen near a bus stop in frigid conditions, but it was too late.

Waldref had actually called for help herself more than 20 minutes before.

Curtis Ambulance, the private ambulance company that initially responded, had driven around the area of 76th and West Congress, but their first responders never got out of the ambulance to look for her on foot.

What happened in the response to Waldref's death has prompted calls for change in protocol.

Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, who plans to introduce a resolution regarding the situation at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss.

