Ald. Hamilton: Daq Shack restaurant opening is great for Rufus King neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — There's a brand new place to eat in Milwaukee's Rufus King neighborhood.

Daq Shack, at 4191 Green Bay Ave., marked its grand opening on Wednesday.

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton is encouraging people to try out the restaurant. He said in a statement, "The Daq Shack is an awesome addition to the Rufus King Neighborhood, offering a full menu and bar. These are small business owners who persevered through the pandemic to bring a dynamic business to the area, and I welcome them and wish them prosperity and success."

The hours for Daq Shack's grand opening are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, follow this link.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip