Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alcohol, speed suspected factors in fatal Dodge County motorcycle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Dodge County Sheriff
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office say road conditions were a factor in a fatal crash in Dodge County on December 12.
dodgecountysheriff.JPG
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 14:39:10-04

BEAVER DAM — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

They received a report of a motorcycle in the ditch on S. Center Road, and a man nearby with no signs of life. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on S. Center Road and failed to negotiate a curve, entering the ditch and throwing the driver from the motorcycle.

The 34-year-old man from rural Beaver Dam wasn't wearing a helmet, and excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspect of being possible factors in the crash.

Officials say the crash likely occurred some time in the two hours before discovery.

No further details were released.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku