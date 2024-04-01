White deer found by Oak Creek Police last night was up 'pasture' curfew

OAK CREEK — A white deer named Penelope has nuzzled her way into the Oak Creek community over the last three years.

The police see several calls a year about the deer roaming the area, because sometimes she is mistaken for a goat.

On Easter weekend, a group of third-shift officers ran into Penelope and took a photo that was posted to Facebook by the Department.

Those who are familiar with Penelope knows she is a friendly and laid back deer.

In the winter, she is often seen somewhere around South 20th Street and West Ryan Road, but in the summer she is more on the move, according to Sgt. Mike Musa. Sometimes she is seen all the way down into Caledonia.

Penelope is healthy, according to the police so she is perfectly fine roaming the areas familiar to her.

According to Oak Creek local Cori Marie, Penelope frequently passes by her work and shows she has picked up a few tricks to navigate busy roads.

"I once watched her wait on the sidewalk for the lights to turn red and then she crossed the road," wrote Marie. "I was impressed."

Tala Clark is another local who has crossed paths with Penelope by grazing in Clark's yard.

"I am glad people leave her be and let her go about her business," wrote Clark on the police's post. "We have a great community."

It is important to remember that wildlife is still wild, and animals known to be friendly could become defensive if they are startled or scared. Caution and maintaining a respectful distance is always recommended when dealing with unfamiliar animals.

