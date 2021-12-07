Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alabama statues to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron hits his first long drive over the left field fence for the 1974 spring training workout in West Palm Beach, Fla, March 1, 1974. The catcher is Larry Howard. (AP Photo)<br/><br/>
Hank Aaron
Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 11:03:22-05

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile, Alabama, plans to celebrate its baseball and football Hall of Famers by erecting statues along its riverfront.

The likenesses of local heroes Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith will be joined by football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile Jr. in Mobile's Hall of Fame Courtyard.

A statue selection committee will interview five artists or teams of artists competing to create the displays. The goal is to have the first statues installed next year and the rest in 2023.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale