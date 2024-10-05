Alabama man dead in overnight crash, Oak Creek police say

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, one man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened near 22nd St. and Ryan Rd, around 2:38 a.m.

Officers observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the driver unconscious upon their arrival.

Officers then worked to put the fire out along with attempting to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Once the driver was removed from the vehicle officers began CPR and other life-saving measures.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Alabama, died at the scene.

Police say that the driver was driving westbound on Ryan Rd. when he veered off the road hitting a traffic light pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

