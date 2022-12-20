Airlines warn of possible flight changes ahead of snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — The owner of a local travel agency is keeping in close contact with the airlines ahead of this week's snowstorm.

Sonia Lopez of Flyda Travel on West Mitchell says so far, clients are not changing their holiday plans, but admits that is likely to change in the next few days.

Airlines have alerted her agency about possible flight changes once the storm begins.

"No flights canceled yet," Lopez said. "Right now, things are going well, but it's only Tuesday. We will see what will happen Wednesday, Thursday."

Lopez is telling her clients not to panic, but to be aware flight changes are possible depending on the weather.

If you are among those flying over the next few days, FlightAware.com may become your best friend. As of Tuesday, it appears air travel is largely undisturbed by the approaching winter storm. However, some major airlines, including Delta and Alaska, are announcing they are already canceling hundreds of flights in the leadup to the holiday weekend.

United has already issued a waiver for flights departing Milwaukee.

A new website launched this summer by the federal government details airline compensation policies for travelers on flights affected by weather or airline-caused issues. You can find that website at transportation.gov.

