Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aircraft models and memorabilia available at Mitchell Flight Gallery

Mitchell Flight Gallery is downsizing their collection and placing various aircraft models, books, posters, and more up for sale on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
mke.JPG
Mitchell International Airport
Mitchell International Airport will be selling aircraft models and memorabilia to downsize their collection
mke.JPG
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 21:28:51-04

MILWAUKEE — If you are interested in aircraft memorabilia, books, and model, you have the opportunity to purchase some from the Mitchell Gallery of Flight's collection.

Mitchell International Airport's business office, museum annex, and storage site need to be vacated by Nov. 30. That means that the Gallery of Flight needs to downsize its collection.

The museum within the Mitchell International Airport terminal will not be closing.

The sale is on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mitchell Gallery of Flight Museum Annex.

The address is 300 E. College Ave., Building 305 in Milwaukee.

To learn more about the Mitchell Gallery of Flight's situation, you can visit the Mitchell Gallery of Flight website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving