Aircraft models and memorabilia available at Mitchell Flight Gallery

MILWAUKEE — If you are interested in aircraft memorabilia, books, and model, you have the opportunity to purchase some from the Mitchell Gallery of Flight's collection.

Mitchell International Airport's business office, museum annex, and storage site need to be vacated by Nov. 30. That means that the Gallery of Flight needs to downsize its collection.

The museum within the Mitchell International Airport terminal will not be closing.

The sale is on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mitchell Gallery of Flight Museum Annex.

The address is 300 E. College Ave., Building 305 in Milwaukee.

To learn more about the Mitchell Gallery of Flight's situation, you can visit the Mitchell Gallery of Flight website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip