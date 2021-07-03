Watch
Aircraft blows tire while landing at Waukesha Co. Airport: Fire official

TMJ4
Investigators learned that the aircraft had not crashed, but instead had blown a tire while landing on the strip.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jul 02, 2021
WAUKESHA — An incident at Waukesha County Airport caused some concern Friday night, but it turns out a small aircraft had blown a tire while landing, and no injuries have been reported.

An official with the Waukesha Fire Department tells TMJ4 News that a report of a "aircraft incident" was called in around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening.

Investigators soon learned that the aircraft had not crashed, but instead had blown a tire while landing on the strip.

No injuries or major damage to the plane have been reported. The fire department said crews were at the airport for about 30 minutes.

