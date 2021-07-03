Aircraft blows tire while landing at Waukesha Co. Airport: Fire official

WAUKESHA — An incident at Waukesha County Airport caused some concern Friday night, but it turns out a small aircraft had blown a tire while landing, and no injuries have been reported.

An official with the Waukesha Fire Department tells TMJ4 News that a report of a "aircraft incident" was called in around 6:40 p.m. Friday evening.

Investigators soon learned that the aircraft had not crashed, but instead had blown a tire while landing on the strip.

No injuries or major damage to the plane have been reported. The fire department said crews were at the airport for about 30 minutes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip