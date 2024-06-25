AirBnB teaming up with Pixar for 'Inside Out 2' themed rental

In Today's Talker — The popularity of "Inside Out 2" is reaching beyond the big screen.

AirBnB is teaming up with Pixar for a themed rental. Travelers can now stay at the "Inside Out 2" headquarters!

Each room is inspired by a mood — and character — in the film, including yellow for Joy, orange for Anxiety, red for Anger, purple for Fear, and blue for Sadness.

The rental is located in Las Vegas and is available for bookings now.

AirBnB also has an "Incredibles" themed house.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



