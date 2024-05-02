Airbnb opens 'Icons' rentals: Homes featured in popular movies like Up and X-Men

In Today's Talker — If you've ever wanted to stay in Prince's home from the movie Purple Rain, you now have the chance.

AirBnb just announced its 'Icons' series of rentals.

You can live like the X-Men if you rent an animated recreation of Marvel Animation's X-Mansion. It's located in Westchester, New York. Guests will discover their mutant abilities and even train in the danger room.

Then, there's the iconic house from Disney and Pixar Animation's Up. It's lcoated in scenic New Mexico and comes with more than 8,000 balloons — and yes, it really floats!

Then for fans of the music legend, Prince, there's his "Purple Rain" house in Minneapolis. It's available to guests for the first time ever.

