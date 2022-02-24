Watch
Air Canada will resume service from Milwaukee to Toronto starting in July

Air Canada
<p>A file image of an Air Canada plane.</p>
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 11:37:56-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will soon welcome back Air Canada and their nonstop flights to Toronto. Beginning July 1st, the previously suspended route will return for the first time since March 2020.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is one of 11 cities and 41 routes that will renew for the first time since the pandemic began.

The flights will be operating seven days per week and will look like this:

Departure Time Arrival Time
Milwaukee to Toronto10:15 AM12:43 PM
Toronto to Milwaukee9:00 AM9:36 AM

“We’re happy to welcome Air Canada back to Milwaukee with nonstop service to Toronto, giving local travelers another reason to choose our hometown airport by flying from MKE,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said.

Tickets are available now at aircanada.com.

