Agreement signed: You will soon be able to legally gamble on sports in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — You will soon be able to legally gamble on the Packers, Bucks, and Brewers right here in Milwaukee.

On Friday Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. of the Forest County Potawatomi signed an amendment allowing casinos operated by the Forest County Potawatomi to offer "event wagering" on sports and non-sports events - in other words placing bets on sporting games.

Forest County Potawatomi operates two casinos and adjacent lands in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee and in Forest County.

The amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior, where it will undergo a 45-day review, according to Evers' office.

This comes after the governor signed similar agreements with the Oneida Nation and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

The Forest County Potawatomi plans to open a sports book venue at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee by the end of 2022, Evers' office said in a statement Friday. The amendment extends the term of the current compact to 2061.

Wisconsin is joining more than 20 other states in the country to allow sports betting.

When it comes to total tax revenue for sports betting in states that allow it, Pennsylvania leads. According to LegalSportsReport.com, Pennsylvania has collected nearly $144 million since 2018. Number two is New Jersey with $140 million. Nevada is third with $65 million followed by Illinois with $47 million.

Total Tax Revenue (since June 2018):

Pennsylvania $144,195,525

New Jersey $139,557,505

Nevada $65,083,500

Illinois $47,428,572

Gov. Evers said the following in Friday's statement:

“I am glad for the good work of Chairman Daniels, the Forest County Potawatomi, and the folks at the Department of Administration to get this done so folks can enjoy sports and other event wagering in our state while benefitting the Tribe’s economic growth... I look forward to continuing our partnership together to find new opportunities that support and bolster the Tribe’s success and our state’s success for years to come.”

And Chairman Ned Daniels Jr. said this in the statement:

“We appreciate Governor Evers and his Administration working with us in a government-to-government manner to provide our Tribe the tools needed to compete in the marketplace and giving us the business certainty to continue our investments in Milwaukee and throughout the state."

