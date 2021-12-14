Watch
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to visit western Wisconsin, Madison this week

Cedar Attanasio/AP
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks outside a tribal wastewater facility on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico. Vilsack announced that the Pueblo will receive a $610,000 loan and a $1.6 million grant in state money to expand the wastewater treatment plant where. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 08:30:22-05

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled to visit Bloomer, Wis. near Eau Claire and Madison this Thursday.

Vilsack's office said in Bloomer he will announce investments in rural infrastructure projects. He will also meet with residents to talk about how the Build Back Better plan will "expand access to clean drinking water and eliminate lead service pipes in rural America and across the country," according to a statement.

Secretary Vilsack will then visit a dairy co-op near Madison to talk about the "Biden-Harris Administration’s work to support and improve critical safety-net programs for dairy producers," the statement reads.

This coincides with the USDA's sign-up period for the Dairy Margin Coverage program and the new Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage - which began on Monday.

From there Vilsack will continue on to Evanston, Illinois.

The secretary's Wisconsin visits will come after First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas visit Milwaukee this Wednesday. Biden and Douglas are set to visit Children's Wisconsin to promote the fight against COVID-19, as well as meet with victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

