AG Josh Kaul to seek permission to drop multistate abortion lawsuit

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is seeking permission to from Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee to join a multistate decision to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.

Twenty states including Wisconsin sued the administration in 2019 over a rule banning taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

The Biden administration said it plans to undo the rule by the end of the year, prompting the states to seek to dismiss the lawsuit.

But Wisconsin Republicans passed laws in 2018 requiring the attorney general to get the budget committee's permission before settling or dismissing lawsuits. Kaul is expected to seek such permission Thursday.

