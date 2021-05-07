After Milwaukee bakery was burglarized, owners made cookies with suspect's photo

MILWAUKEE — Bay View's Canfora Bakery was burglarized of cash and equipment last month, but they came up with a unique way of catching the suspect: by baking sugar cookies with the suspect's photo in the middle.

On social media, the bakery invited the community "to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family."

While Milwaukee police wouldn't confirm it was the bakery, their report states officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary on April 19 at around midnight in the 1100 block of East Oklahoma Avenue, where the bakery is located.

Police say the suspect intentionally forced entry into a closed business and removed property.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, last seen wearing a knit beanie, dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip