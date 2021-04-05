EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jayne Kimichik's daughter got married in September of 2018, and then in the spring of 2019, Kimichik took the dress to a dry cleaner in Okemos, Michigan. When she picked it up, Kimichik said she took a peek in the box's peak window and thought it looked OK.

Courtesy of Jayne Kimichik Jayne Kimichik's daughter got married in September of 2018.

"I brought it home for several months. My daughter lives in Milwaukee, and so I wanted to transport that to her. So we took a trip to Milwaukee. She looked in the window, said mom, I don't think this is my dress," Kimichik said.

Kimichik said they tore the box open and saw it wasn't hers. Kimichik was heartbroken.

"I felt responsible. And I think she was stunned. You know neither of us thought that would happen," said Kimichik.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Kimichik is searching for the owner of this dress.

Kimichik called the dry cleaners to let them know but got a disconnected phone number. She soon found out the cleaners went out of business. After not getting answers, she tucked the dress away and didn't think about it again until recently.

"My husband and I are planning to leave Williamston, so we're selling our home," said Kimichik. "And I came across the box again, which starts the emotion all over again. And I didn't feel comfortable donating it, selling it, you know, or giving it away without one last shot."

That's why she took to Facebook, and so far, her post has 175 shares. The dress that Kimichik has at her home is sleeveless, full lace, a sweetheart neckline, and has a lot of sparkles.

So this is a long shot.... Had my daughters wedding dress cleaned at Meridian cleaners in Okemos, the spring/summer of... Posted by Jayne Kimichik on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kimichik said so far, no one has recognized the dress.

As to what Kimichik's daughter's dress looks like, it's A-line, lace on the top, scalloped on the edges, has a decorative belt that is detachable and should be in the box.

Courtesy of Jayne Kimichik It's an A-line dress, with lace on the top and has a detachable belt.

"I have hope that it's out there. Someone might recognize it, and maybe we can get these back into the rightful owner's hands."

So this doesn't happen to others Kimichik recommends that before people leave the store they make sure it's their dress.

"And if you have one at home now, it's not a bad idea to take a look and make sure that you have the right one," said Kimichik.