After another tragic death, Two Rivers' school and community aims to honor Jacob Baer's life

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — After Jacob Baer passed away, the Two Rivers community is reeling from another tragedy.



7-year-old Jacob Baer was found dead in the West Twin River on Sunday.

Jacob's school now plans to honor his life by creating birdhouses from pinecones, one of his favorite items.

Two Rivers Police do not suspect foul play but the investigation continues.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Seven-year-old Jacob Baer was last seen alive at Vet's Park in Two Rivers. His body was then found in the nearby West Twin River. Neighbors continue to share their shock and sadness and his school is announcing plans to honor his life.

A day after Jacob Baer's body was recovered in the West Twin River, this community is still struggling with the news.

Kurt Psenicka is a father living in Two Rivers and has a son that, like Jacob, is autistic.

"A person can lose a lot of sleep over something like this,” said Psenicka. “My son is very much drawn to the water. He very much loves coming down to the river and loves fishing. It does scare me, scares me quite a bit."

According to police, Jacob was reported missing on Saturday afternoon after his parents lost sight of him while he was playing in Vet’s Park. Police say they're still investigating and don't suspect foul play.

Jacob was a second grader at Koenig Elementary and the school district says he loved nature and pinecones.

To honor him, they're planning to have every student build a pinecone birdhouse and are asking for donations.

Knowing this, I decided to visit Seeds n’ Beans, a nature store downtown. Owner Lee Hansen says he was shocked to hear of Jacob's passing.

"If there's anything I can do to help, I'll do that,” said Hansen. “I do have some birdhouse kits, or if they want to build them themselves, they can do that."

Jacob's death comes after the disappearance of three-year-old Elijah Vue from Two Rivers earlier this year. Vue's remains were discovered just a few months ago, not far from the Lakeshore.

"It's very sad,” said Hansen. “Two little kids and they're no longer here."

"I just can't believe that in a small community, something like this has happened not once, but twice,” Psenicka says. “It saddens me quite a bit."

We will continue to keep you updated on how this community is coming together, and tomorrow, NBC 26 speak with the police about their investigation and how the department is dealing with another tragedy.

